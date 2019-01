AURORA, Ill. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in Aurora.

The first started at a McDonald’s in the 1000 block of N. Lake Street.

WGN is told the restaurant had been closed for renovations.

#AURORA: Lake St closed Indian Trail to Illinois, due to this fire @ a McDonalds. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/imEm4NvtZa — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 17, 2019

Traffic in the area is experiencing delays. Route 31 is shutdown between Lake Street and Indian Trail and Illinois Avenue.

TRAFFIC ALERT-Please Share: Avoid Rt. 31/Lake St. between Indian Tr. and Illinois Av. It is shut down in both directions due to a major fire at the McDonald's, 1023 N. Lake. — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) January 17, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.