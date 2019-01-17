Bulls Game Notes For Thursday @ Denver
- Chicago enters tonight riding the league’s longest-active losing streak at eight games. The Bulls are 0-4 thus far on their five-game west-coast road trip, and overall, the team is 3-22 (.120) on the road against Western Conference teams since the beginning of last season.
- The Nuggets lost to the Warriors on Tuesday, 142-111, suffering their most lopsided loss of the season. The 142 points allowed were the most that a Nuggets team has allowed at home in a non-overtime game since April 16, 1991 (Suns – 153 points).
- Denver won the first matchup of the season between these teams in overtime, 108-107, on Halloween. Overall, Denver has won six straight games against Chicago, averaging 117.3 points over those games
- Through nine games in January, Nikola Jokic has averaged 26.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. Only three other players in the past 30 seasons have reached all of those marks over any nine game span: LeBron James, Charles Barkley and Larry Bird.
- After not playing in 12 of 13 team games from December 15 through January 11, Jabari Parker has received playing time in the last two Bulls games. Parker has averaged 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in those two games, shooting 12-for-20 (60.0 percent) from the field.
- Malik Beasley has started the last five games for the Nuggets, averaging 16.0 points with an effective field-goal percentage of 71.4. Beasley has scored at least 20 points six times this season, something he never did during his first two seasons in the league.