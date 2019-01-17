Build-A-Bear to celebrate ‘National Hug Day’ with $5.50 furry friends

Build-A-Bear is celebrating “National Hug Day” this weekend with a beary special deal.

According to the company’s website, three select bears will be offered in stores for just $5.50 each on Sunday, Jan. 20 and Monday, Jan. 21.

Shoppers can choose from the following furry friends: Lil’ Cub Pudding, Lil’ Cub Walnut, and Lil’ Cub Brownie. The bears normally retail for $12.

For online shoppers, Build-A-Bear is offering a selection of bears for $10 each.

Back in July, the company held a one-day “Pay Your Age” promotion which allowed people to pay their current age for any make-your-own furry friend. The event was so popular, it had to be cancelled “due to crowds and safety concerns.”

Despite backlash from upset customers, Build-A-Bear’s CEO said the day drove record crowds to the company’s stores and led to double-digit sales growth for the quarter.