Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ NY Rangers
- The Blackhawks won, 4-1, when they first played the Rangers on October 25 this season and have won four straight in this series, earning points in eight of the last nine matchups dating back to March 2015.
- The Blackhawks come into this game having lost, 8-5, to the Devils on Monday. This was the fifth time this season Chicago has allowed at least seven goals. This is the most such games in the NHL this season, with today’s opponent, the Rangers as the only other team to do so even four times.
- The Rangers beat the Hurricanes, 6-2, on Tuesday – those six goals were a season-high. Three of those goals came on the power play, their second time scoring three power-play goals in a game this season. Only eight teams have done this multiple times this season, and 15 teams haven’t done it even once.
- Three different Rangers – Pavel Buchnevich, Tony DeAngelo, and Mika Zibanejad – had two goals in the team’s last game – this was the fourth such game in the NHL this season (Flyers, Flames, Penguins have all done it). The Rangers have not had such a game since December 22, 1996.
- Patrick Kane had two goals and two assists on Monday – it was his first four-point game of the season, and his first game with four points in a loss since October 23, 2007. His eight multi-goal games this season are tied with Alex Ovechkin for most in the NHL.
- Mats Zuccarello followed up his two-goal game with three assists against the Hurricanes on Tuesday. This was the third time in his career that Zuccarello has totaled five points over a two-game stretch – the others came in October 2017 and March 2016.