10 mayoral candidates discuss issues facing black community at NABJ forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The 10 candidates attending Thursday night’s mayoral forum hosted by the Chicago chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists and the Chicago Sun-Times.

Earlier in the day, the third and final group of mayoral candidates appeared before the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board and weighed in after a judge acquitted three Chicago police officers of trying to cover up the 2014 police shooting of Laquan McDonald to try to protect Jason Van Dyke — who pulled the trigger.

Amara Enyia, Jerry Joyce Jr., Lori Lightfoot, and former police Supt. Garry McCarthy all made their case to be the next mayor at the forum and shared their views on the verdict.

The 10 candidates at the NABJ forum all weighed in on the verdict. Those in attendance were Enyia, Lightfoot, McCarthy, Gery Chico, Susana Mendoza, Paul Vallas, Bill Daley, Willie Wilson, Toni Preckwinkle and Dorothy Brown.

The candidates also touched on issues that affect the black community. For many, rebuilding trust is a top priority.

Click here to see a list of Chicago mayoral candidates.