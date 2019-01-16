Woman found dead in basement of suburban apartment complex

AURORA, Ill. – Police in Aurora are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in the basement of an apartment building Tuesday.

Police said Kristina Davies, 30, of Yorkville was found around 10:30 a.m. in the building located in the 1300 block of Monomoy Street in Aurora.

Two maintenance men who were cleaning the basement discovered her, police said.

Police said Davies never lived in the building.

Police said her death seems suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with any information should call detectives at 630-256-5500.