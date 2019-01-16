Winter’s one-two punch: Sticking snow, then frigid temps
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
Temps take plunge but more wintry weather due by weekend
Halloween 2018 full of “ tricks”—not treats for many parts of the country: Sticking snows in the Rockies, severe Gulf Coast weather and a flood potential along the Ohio River; Chicagoans have watched days shorten seasonally since June by nearly 5 hours —and another hour disappears in November—the city’s fastest cooling month
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️
Lower 48 snow pack more than triples over the past week; reinforcing cold punch keeps Dec/Jan-level chill going Tuesday—but modest “warming” brings 40s Thursday/Friday; milder temps next week follow weekend chill
Cold and snow in rear-view mirror as milder weather moves in
45% of Christmases since 1884 have hosted 1” or greater snow covers—but NOT this one; bitter chill of past Christmases also a “no-show”; windy storm’s “warm sector” to bring 50s Thursday—the month’s mildest temp to date
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
Coldest spell in 9 months settles over the area in wake of Sunday night’s blizzard; north & NW suburbs—site of the storm’s heaviest snows—may see single digit lows; eastbound Pacific storm a possible weather-maker here this weekend
Winter Weather Advisory for southernmost portion of the Chicago area this Thursday morning
Mild temps in Chicago today, but season’s 1st significant snow is on the way
“Mild” temps to continue as December snow drought persists