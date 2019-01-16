Snowy weekend ahead for Chicagoland, starting Friday evening

For the second weekend in a row, wintry weather is targeting the Chicago area.

Accumulating snow will develop Friday evening around or just after the evening commute. It will continue well into Saturday ebbing and flowing at various intensities.

In addition to the snow, it will become increasingly windy Saturday into Sunday causing considerable blowing and drifting of the freshly fallen snow.

While the main storm system will move East of the Chicago area later Saturday, the snow showers will continue in lakeside counties well into Sunday.

Current projections suggest widespread totals of 3 inches to 7 inches are likely area-wide, but some areas near the lake could see even higher totals.

This is our preliminary forecast and could change as newer data becomes available.

