Racist graffiti spray painted on Indiana water tower

KOUTS, Ind. — Residents in a small Indiana town were shocked when they woke up to racist graffiti on their town’s water tower over the weekend.

Residents in Kouts, Ind., a town with 2,000 people, noticed the N-word, a “666” and an upside down cross on the town’s water tower on Sunday.

The town president said he would like to have a word with whoever did it.

“We’re a sleepy little town,” he said. “We don’t have crime. You know, this is the biggest thing that’s happened in Kouts for a while.”

Locals were quick to raise the alarm. Jim Alcock, a town resident, said the town has one school, so every kid drives past the water tower every morning and afternoon.

Whoever spray-painted the N-word on the Kouts water tower went to a lot of trouble to do it. It's a steep climb to reach the top of the tower, and the ladder doesn’t even start for 20 feet.



The incident happened Saturday night, and the town started working the phones first thing Monday. It turns out that getting something like that covered in the dead of winter isn’t easy or cheap. The town is working with a contractor in Michigan to get out there as soon as possible.

A temporary coat of paint will cover the graffiti next week, weather permitting. When it gets warmer, the towns plans to re-paint the whole tower, fence-off the legs so nobody else can climb up and add security cameras, just in case somebody tries again.

Town residents are thinking about setting up a GoFundMe page to help pay the $20,000 cost.