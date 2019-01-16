Police arrest man wanted for robbing 3 banks in 3 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago police commander was able to stop a suspected serial bank robber on the city's Near North Side.

The alleged robber was already wanted for two bank robberies. He was wanted for robbery at the Chase bank at 755 N. Larrabee St. on Monday and the Chase at 1122 N. Clark St. on Tuesday, according to the Chicago Tribune. He then he walked into the Chase at 10 S. Dearborn St. about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the robber never showed a gun, but made it seem like he had one.

His description was shared by officials, and Cmdr. Daniel O’Shea was in a police car when he saw a man in a taxi who matched the description, the Tribune said.

He was arrested and turned over to the FBI.