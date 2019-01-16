Midday Fix: Strawberry Cobbler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kevyn Giggers

Classic Cobbler is a family owned business that began as a brick and mortar store in the south suburbs. We have currently transitioned to wholesale, event and online distribution.

Where can you buy Classic Cobbler pies and cobblers: You can purchase our products on line at www.classiccobbler.net or you can purchase our signature peach cobbler in Whole Foods stores in Hyde Park, South Loop and Lakeview.

www.classiccobbler.net

https://www.realmencook.com/

Recipe:

Strawberry Cobbler 4x6 Pan Serves 2-3

Ingredients:

1 ½ cup strawberries

2 cups sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla

3 tablespoons corn starch

6 pats of butter

4 cups of pastry dough

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp of Cinnamon

1 tsp of Nutmeg

Directions:

Roll 1 cup of dough for bottom pan.

Dough should be trimmed to fit the size of the pan.

Bake for 15 minutes at 375 degrees.

While baking, roll 1 ½ cup of dough for top crust and ½ cup for strips of dough.

Once bottom crust is brown, place sliced strawberries in pan.

Add one tablespoon of vanilla.

Sprinkle salt.

Sprinkle Cinnamon.

Sprinkle Nutmeg.

Sprinkle Corn Starch.

Add Sugar evenly on top.

Add remaining teaspoon of vanilla

Place butter pats evenly on top

Place top crust over contents and fold corners to prevent leaking. You may want to place a baking sheet underneath to protect oven.

Place strips of dough across cobbler (usually 4)

Place cobbler in oven for approximately 30 to 40 minutes at 375.

Pie Crust/Pastry Dough:

2 2/3 Cup of Flour

1 cup of Crisco

1 tsp salt

6 - 10 tablespoons of water

Blend Flour and Salt

Add in Crisco with pastry cutter or hand

Add water

Should make about 4 cups.

Then form dough into 3 balls with larger ball for top crust and allow to chill for at least one hour.

Roll out dough on floured surface and follow instructions for cobbler.