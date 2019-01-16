Metra releases video of Mokena officer’s close call with train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOKENA, Ill. -- In December, a police dashcam video was released showing a Metra train narrowly missing an officer’s car in Mokena.

Wednesday, Metra released new video from the train's angle after the crossing gates failed to activate.

Metra said there were multiple incidents where railroad crossing gates failed to come down in time.

Investigators said there was a problem with the electrical circuit that controls the track signal and gates.

Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries.

Metra says it will continue to investigate to prevent any future issues.