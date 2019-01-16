Madeline Kenney returns to Sports Feed on Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Since she covers a number of topics for the Chicago Sun Times, it's only fitting that Madeline Kenney would discuss a wide variety of topics during her latest appearance on Sports Feed.

So on Wednesday she discussed the drama around the Bryce Harper-Manny Machado free agency decision, the Bears' start to the offseason, along with the Blackhawks' continued building under new head coach Jeremy Colliton.

Those are just a few topics that Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman brought up during a wide-ranging discussion on Chicago sports on Wednesday. To watch Madeline's discussion with the hosts on the program, click on the video above or below.