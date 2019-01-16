Lunchbreak: Salmon with yogurt, lentils and crispy kale

Posted 12:32 PM, January 16, 2019, by

Executive Chef Derek DuPree

Bernie’s Lunch & Supper

660 N. Orleans St., Chicago

www.bernies-chicago.com

Recipe:

Salmon – Seared Salmon, Yogurt, Lentils, Crispy Kale

Ingredients:

  1. 1 portion Salmon
  2. 6oz ( ¾ cup) Lentils
  3. 3oz (6T) Yogurt/Buttermilk Mix
  4. Chicken Butter (to baste)
  5. 1oz (2T) Crispy Kale

 Lentil Ingredients:

  1. 1 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  2. 1.5 cups Small Diced Onions
  3. 1.5 cups Small Diced Carrots
  4. 1.5 cups Small Diced Celery
  5. ¼ tbsp Caramelized Tomato Paste
  6. 1 Bay Leaf
  7. ¼ tsp Cumin
  8. ¼ tbsp Curry
  9. ¼ tsp Black Pepper
  10. 1 tbsp White Wine
  11. ¼ tsp Chicken Base
  12. 3 tbsp Water
  13. ⅓ cup Lentils
  14. Lemon Juice to taste

Yogurt/Buttermilk Ingredients:

  1. ¼ cup Greek Yogurt
  2. 1 tbsp Buttermilk

Chicken Butter Ingredients:

  1. ¼ cup Butter, room temp
  2. 2 tsp Whole Grain Mustard
  3. 2 tsp Dijon Mustard
  4. ½ tsp Red Wine Vinegar
  5. ¼ tsp Salt
  6. ½ tsp Lemon Juice
  7. 1 tsp Thyme
  8. 1 tsp Chopped Rosemary
  9. 1 tsp Minced Garlic

Lentil Method:

  1. Sweat Onions, Celery and Carrots in EVOO
  2. Add and toast spices
  3. Deglaze with White Wine
  4. Add and cook Chicken Base, Water and Lentils
  5. Finish with splash of Lemon Juice once cooled

Yogurt/Buttermilk Method:

  1. Whisk ingredients together

Chicken Butter Method:

  1. Mix all ingredients together until well incorporated

 Salmon Method:

  1. Heat Lentils in pot.
  2. Sear Salmon on one side and put in oven
  3. Remove Salmon and baste with Chicken Butter
  4. Pour Lentils in serving dish and place Salmon on top
  5. Drop several dollops of Yogurt mix on Lentils
  6. Garnish with Crispy Kale.