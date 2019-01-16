Lunchbreak: Salmon with yogurt, lentils and crispy kale
Executive Chef Derek DuPree
Bernie’s Lunch & Supper
660 N. Orleans St., Chicago
Recipe:
Salmon – Seared Salmon, Yogurt, Lentils, Crispy Kale
Ingredients:
- 1 portion Salmon
- 6oz ( ¾ cup) Lentils
- 3oz (6T) Yogurt/Buttermilk Mix
- Chicken Butter (to baste)
- 1oz (2T) Crispy Kale
Lentil Ingredients:
- 1 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1.5 cups Small Diced Onions
- 1.5 cups Small Diced Carrots
- 1.5 cups Small Diced Celery
- ¼ tbsp Caramelized Tomato Paste
- 1 Bay Leaf
- ¼ tsp Cumin
- ¼ tbsp Curry
- ¼ tsp Black Pepper
- 1 tbsp White Wine
- ¼ tsp Chicken Base
- 3 tbsp Water
- ⅓ cup Lentils
- Lemon Juice to taste
Yogurt/Buttermilk Ingredients:
- ¼ cup Greek Yogurt
- 1 tbsp Buttermilk
Chicken Butter Ingredients:
- ¼ cup Butter, room temp
- 2 tsp Whole Grain Mustard
- 2 tsp Dijon Mustard
- ½ tsp Red Wine Vinegar
- ¼ tsp Salt
- ½ tsp Lemon Juice
- 1 tsp Thyme
- 1 tsp Chopped Rosemary
- 1 tsp Minced Garlic
Lentil Method:
- Sweat Onions, Celery and Carrots in EVOO
- Add and toast spices
- Deglaze with White Wine
- Add and cook Chicken Base, Water and Lentils
- Finish with splash of Lemon Juice once cooled
Yogurt/Buttermilk Method:
- Whisk ingredients together
Chicken Butter Method:
- Mix all ingredients together until well incorporated
Salmon Method:
- Heat Lentils in pot.
- Sear Salmon on one side and put in oven
- Remove Salmon and baste with Chicken Butter
- Pour Lentils in serving dish and place Salmon on top
- Drop several dollops of Yogurt mix on Lentils
- Garnish with Crispy Kale.