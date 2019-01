Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Wall Street Journal reports that children's retailer Gymboree is expected to file for bankruptcy as early as this week.

It would be the second bankruptcy filing in two years for the company.

The company is also expected to make plans to close its 900 stores in the US and Canada, including its Crazy 8 and Janie and Jack locations.

The Journal reports the Janie and Jack stores could be saved if the company finds a buyer for the brand.