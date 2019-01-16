Fortnite security flaw exposed 80 million accounts

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 21: A gamer plays "Fortnite" against Twitch streamer and professional gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins during Ninja Vegas '18 at Esports Arena Las Vegas at Luxor Hotel and Casino on April 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Blevins is playing against more than 230 challengers in front of 700 fans in 10 live "Fortnite" games with up to USD 50,000 in cash prizes on the line. He is donating all his winnings to the Alzheimer's Association. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
A major security flaw in a popular video game exposed millions of players to hacking risks.
According to Forbes, more than 80 million players around the world are obsessed with Fortnite.
Last fall, a security flaw allowed hackers to log into accounts without a password.
They could then make in-game purchases, record in-game conversations and eavesdrop on conversations in the players’ in home.
Researchers discovered the problem in November.
The maker of Fortnite says it has been fixed and urges users to update their accounts with strong passwords.