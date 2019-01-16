× Fortnite security flaw exposed 80 million accounts

A major security flaw in a popular video game exposed millions of players to hacking risks.

According to Forbes, more than 80 million players around the world are obsessed with Fortnite.

Last fall, a security flaw allowed hackers to log into accounts without a password.

They could then make in-game purchases, record in-game conversations and eavesdrop on conversations in the players’ in home.

Researchers discovered the problem in November.

The maker of Fortnite says it has been fixed and urges users to update their accounts with strong passwords.