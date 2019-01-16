Former NFL player says he caught man peeping into his daughter’s bedroom

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A former NFL football player said he caught a man peeping on his 15-year-old daughter, WPBF reports.

It was about 6:40 a.m. Monday when Tony Beckham, who once played for the Tennessee Titans, walked out of his home in Wellington, Fla., and heard a sound.

“I waited for a second and I looked again,” Beckham told WPBF. “And I see a white male and he’s standing by my window and he’s trying to get a better position.”

According to Beckham, a man was gazing into the window of his daughter’s bedroom. The man’s pants were partially down and he was masturbating.

The father shouted, prompting the man to make a run for it. However, he was little match for the former athlete.

“I caught him at the apartment over there and we just had a good conversation,” Beckham told WPBF.

The “conversation” left the suspect, Geoffrey Cassidy, with a black eye, bruises and multiple broken bones in his face.

The suspect was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim younger than 16 years old.

Cassidy is being held in Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of a $1,500 bond.