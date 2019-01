CHICAGO — Chicagoans will be able to cast their votes in the mayoral election in less than two weeks.

Early voting is projected to start on Jan. 28 at 175 W. Washington.

If you still need to register or apply to vote by mail, visit www.chicagoelections.com or stop by sixth floor at 69 W. Washington St.

Ward polling sites open for mayoral race voting on Feb. 11. Election Day is Feb. 26.

To learn more about the mayoral candidates, visit wgntv.com/mayor.