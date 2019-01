× 6 hospitalized after high levels of carbon monoxide at Glenview nursing home

GLENVIEW, Ill. — At least six people were hospitalized Wednesday evening due to high levels of carbon monoxide at a Glenview nursing home.

First responders reportedly evacuated an entire wing at the Glenview Terrace Nursing Home at 1511 Greenwood Ave.

There is no word on what caused the carbon monoxide leak.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was provided.