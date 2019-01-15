× Winter Weather Advisory for freezing drizzle cancelled

Update 7:15AM CST…

Very little additional freezing drizzle is expected to develop that will affect travel this morning, so the Winter Weather Advisory for Freezing Drizzle has been cancelled. There could still be a few isolated slick spots, so stay alert if you are out and about.

CHICAGO — With overcast skies, temperatures and dew-points close together in the mid to upper 20s and light fog, the potential exists for possible development of slick spots on untreated sidewalks, parking lots and side streets as well as a few of the less-traveled roads/highways and elevated surfaces, so the Chicago National Weather Service has continued the Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area on the headlined map) for slick spots due to freezing drizzle until 9AM CST this Tuesday morning.

Main highways and roads which have been treated will probably just be wet, although overpasses/bridges could still see slick spots, so say alert for icy patches in these areas.

Conditions should improve somewhat by mid-late morning.