Pritzker to sign first executive order today

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — In his first official act in office, Governor J.B. Pritzker will sign his first executive order today at 1 p.m.

The order focuses on making government more transparent. It is directed at state agencies, boards, and commissions.

The agencies, boards, and commissions will be required to review their compliance with statutory mandates, come into compliance with data transparency laws, and release all data that is required to be disclosed under state law, as well as review potential voluntary disclosures that would improve transparency and provide plans to address all audit findings of the past four years.

Pritzker was sworn in Monday as the 43rd Governor of Illinois.