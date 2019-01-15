Lunchbreak: Bison Burger
Chef Matthew Wilde
The Whiskey Thief Tavern
616 Davis St. Evanston, IL 60201
(847)859-2342
Recipe:
Bison Burger
Ingredients:
8oz Bison patty (available at your local butcher)
1oz (2 tablespoons) ketchup
2.5oz (5 tablespoons) Caramelized onions:
- 1/2 tablespoon, butter
- 2 tablespoons, brown sugar
- ¼ oz (1/2 tablespoons), Water
- 1/2 onion, sliced
- pinch of salt
- 1 bay leaf
2 Slices of Cheddar cheese
1 Bun
Instructions:
- Begin by adding a pinch of salt the Bison patty. Prepare the fry pan (preferably nonstick) and turn the stove top to have a medium heat. Once the pan is heated, place the patty in the middle. Sear each side for 4-5 minutes (for a medium finish).
- While the patty is cooking, begin to prepare the caramelized onions. Combine in a medium sized bowl, the ½ sliced onion, ½ tbsp of butter, 2tbsp of brown sugar, ¼ OZ of water, pinch of salt and 1 bay leaf un-chopped. After mixing the caramelizing ingredients, place them in a medium sized sauté pan. Turn the stove to a medium heat. Allow the onion to sear in the pan for 5 minutes, until the onion is caramelized.
- After the patty is complete, remove from fry pan. Next take the split bun and place each face down in the fry pan for 3 minutes.
- When the bun has properly roasted on the pan, remove. Take the bison patty and place on the bottom bun. Next place the cheddar cheese on the bun, temperature will melt the cheese. Then place the caramelized onions and 1OZ of ketchup to the top of the bun and place the bun atop the burger.
- The bison burger is ready to serve, enjoy!