Chicago mayoral candidates take part in forum

CHICAGO — Several of the 15 City of Chicago mayoral candidates took part in a Tribune Editorial Board forum on Tuesday.

They were Toni Preckwinkle, LaShawn Ford, Willie Wilson, Gery Chico, and Bill Daley.

The candidates discussed ethics in the wake of the extortion charge against Alderman Ed Burke.

Daley proposed looking at the size of the City Council, and making the aldermanic position full-time to stop outside income.

Chico believes an alderman’s right to unilaterally decide permits, licenses, and zoning is the heart of the problem.

Wilson pointed out, he’s not taking money from anyone.

Ford believes special interest money is hurting Chicago citizens.

Preckwinkle is against alderman having outside employment.

The Tribune Editorial Board is also expected to hold forums on Wednesday and Thursday.