Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday @ LA Lakers
- The Lakers have won their last three meetings with Chicago, after losing nine of the previous 11. The Bulls are just 3-15 (.167) versus Western Conference opponents this season, second worst in the NBA (Cavaliers, 2-13).
- Los Angeles has been held under 40 percent shooting in back-to-back games – losses to the Jazz (113-95) and Cavaliers (101-95). They are 20-14 (.588) with a .480 field-goal percentage this season when LeBron James plays, versus 3-7 (.300) with a .436 shooting percentage when he doesn’t.
- The Bulls have lost seven straight games, the longest active losing streak in the league. Their 10-33 record is the franchise’s worst through 43 games in a season since being 9-34 in 2001-02.
- Zach LaVine is averaging 28.9 points in wins this season, compared to 22.3 per game in losses. For the season, his average of 23.6 points per game is the second highest in the NBA among players currently 23 or younger (Devin Booker, Pho – 24.8).
- Wendell Carter Jr.’s 57 blocked shots are the second most among NBA rookies, behind Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies (68). Carter’s 1.33 blocks per game would be the most by a Bulls rookie since Elton Brand in 1999-00 (1.63).
- Lonzo Ball is one of 15 NBA players averaging at least 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, and one of two of those who are also averaging less than 10.0 points per game (9.5 ppg; also Draymond Green, GS).