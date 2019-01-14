Wintry weather to reach our area in days ahead

Several bouts of winter weather are forecast to impact the area over the next week. The first event will occur Tuesday morning as milder air aloft overrides a sub-freezing layer near the ground, resulting in patchy light freezing drizzle. Analysis of soil temperatures indicates that ground surfaces are frozen. The drizzle may not yield measurable precipitation, but even a thin coating of ice can adversely impact untreated roadways.

Satellite imagery late Monday showed a large Pacific storm system lashing much of California. Some of this energy is expected to eject eastward, producing a weak system that may bring minor snow accumulations to parts of the metro area Thursday. Of greater concern is a third event forecast to occur Friday night into Saturday. Early computer guidance suggests this system could bring a more robust snowfall, followed by the first true arctic air to reach the Midwest this winter.