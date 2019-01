CHICAGO — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of the Chicago area starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

Counties include Cook, DeKalb, Dupage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle, Will counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

The advisory has been issued from 6 p.m. – 9 a.m.

Freezing drizzle is expected and the conditions could impact the morning and/or evening commutes.