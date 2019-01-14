× Unlike the last week of games, the Blackhawks can’t keep up in loss to the Devils

NEWARK – Over the past week, Jeremy Colliton’s team has gone toe-to-toe with the best of the NHL.

On January 6th, they knocked off the Penguins for a tenth-straight time. Then they proceeded to lose to the Pacific Division-leading Flames, the Central Division second place Predators, and the defending Western Conference champion Golden Knights each by a 4-3 score. The last two were in overtime, giving the Blackhawks four out of a possible eight points in arguably one of their roughest stretches of the season.

It’s small progress for Colliton’s team, who continues to try to climb out of the bottom of the Central Division. A shot for a win figured to come against a team that was on their level – the New Jersey Devils – who entered the game with the same amount of points (41).

That wouldn’t be the case outside of Patrick Kane, who continued his incredible play of late on what was a dud night for the Blackhawks in Newark.

Five consecutive goals by the Devils in the second period had the visitors chasing the rest of the night in an 8-5 defeat at the Prudential Center on Monday night. Patrick Kane’s two goals and two assists continue an incredible stretch for the winger, but it wasn’t enough to save the Blackhawks on a difficult night in New Jersey.