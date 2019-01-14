Suburban athletic group celebrates 10 years of ‘basketball day’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK LAWN, Ill. – Suburban athletes are gearing up for a big game this weekend.

Players with Oak Lawn Special Recreation programs will compete in their annual basketball game on Saturday.

Players started practicing this past weekend.

It’s all part of SRASA, Special Recreation Athletic Support Association. The organization rasies money and donations for “the enhanced experience of all athletic participants enrolled in Oak Lawn Special Recreation programs,” according to its website.

WGN’s Patrick Elwood has the story.