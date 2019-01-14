× Police: 3 arrested for armed robbery of DePaul student who falsely reported kidnapping

CHICAGO — Three people are facing felony charges in connection with the armed robbery of a DePaul student who according officials falsely claimed he was kidnapped from campus, with police now saying he was robbed after “voluntarily” meeting one of the suspects on the West Side.

In a statement released Monday, police said the 19-year-old student went to the 4200 block of W. Wilcox on January 8 to meet up with 18-year-old Tarika Gilmore, and “during the encounter” was robbed of his belongings.

The student initially told police he was walking near a McDonald’s on the DePaul campus when a group of men forced him into a car, drove him to an off-campus location, robbed him, and then released him. Police later said this claim was unfounded.

Then on January 11, officers patrolling the same block where the robbery took place noticed a light on inside an abandoned apartment building. After police knocked on the door, they say Gilmore and two other individuals, Deaaron Jackson, 27, and Lasam Davis, 24, were inside and admitted they did not live there. Officers searched the apartment and discovered items belonging to the DePaul student, police said.

Gilmore, Jackson and Davis have all been charged with a count of felony robbery with a firearm in connection with the robbery, and one count of misdemeanor trespassing. They are due in bond court Monday.