Playing ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ with Chicago Fire’s David Eigenberg!

Posted 9:30 AM, January 14, 2019, by

Chicago Fire star David Eigenberg is one of our favorite all-time guests on WGN Morning News.  He is always game for anything.  For example, the last time he was on our show, he let me pour a bucket of ice over his head to promote his participation in the Polar Plunge.

This time, I took it easy on him.  I decided to ask him some of the questions that James Lipton used to ask on "Inside the Actors Studio."  It was a lot of fun and some of his answers were actually very touching.  Of course, I couldn't resist to answer some myself at the risk of getting a frying pan when I get home.  Enjoy!