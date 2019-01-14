Playing ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ with Chicago Fire’s David Eigenberg!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago Fire star David Eigenberg is one of our favorite all-time guests on WGN Morning News. He is always game for anything. For example, the last time he was on our show, he let me pour a bucket of ice over his head to promote his participation in the Polar Plunge.

This time, I took it easy on him. I decided to ask him some of the questions that James Lipton used to ask on "Inside the Actors Studio." It was a lot of fun and some of his answers were actually very touching. Of course, I couldn't resist to answer some myself at the risk of getting a frying pan when I get home. Enjoy!