LEMONT, Ill. — Metra service on the Heritage Corridor has been canceled Monday morning following a freight train derailment east of Lemont in the southwest suburbs.

Metra is encouraging passengers to use the Rock Island Joliet, BNSF and SouthWest Service lines as alternate routes.

