Lunchbreak: Panko Crusted Citrus Salmon
Chef Nick Marsalek
The Chocolate Sanctuary Restaurant & Lounge
5101 Washington St., Gurnee, IL 60031
Recipe:
Panko Crusted Citrus Salmon
- 1 6oz Salmon Filet
- Citrus Beurre Blanc
- 1 T oil
- 1/2 cup shallots, minced
- 1/4 cup white wine
- 3 cups orange juice
- ½ cup lemon juice
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 8oz (1 cup) butter
- Salt and Pepper to taste.
Panko Crust
- 1 cup panko
- ¼ cup orange zest
- ¼ cup lemon zest
- ¼ cup lime zest
- ¼ cup cocoa nibs
Panko Salmon Method
- In a small bowl mix lemon, lime, and orange zest with panko and cocoa nibs.
- Heat a saute pan, with enough vegetable oil to coat the pan, until oil is very hot and shimmering
- Sprinkle salmon fillet on all sides with salt and pepper
- Coat top of salmon with a bit of vegetable oil and dip that side into the panko crust mix. Press down firmly to help coating stick.
- Place crusted side down in the pan and cook for 1-2 minutes or until crust is golden brown
- Place the salmon crust side up on a cookie sheet and bake in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes or until it reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees.
- Let the salmon rest for one minute and then top with Citrus Beurre Blanc
Citrus Beurre Blanc Method
- Heat oil in small sauce pot and sweat shallots until they are translucent
- Add in white wine and reduce by half
- Add orange and lemon juice to the pot and reduce by half again
- Melt in brown sugar
- Turn off the heat and add in COLD butter in three portions. Wait until butter is melted to add the next portion
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Hold at room temperature because if it gets too hot the butter and juices will separate.