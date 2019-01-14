WATCH LIVE: Sentencing hearing for gunman in Hadiya Pendleton case
Lunchbreak: Panko Crusted Citrus Salmon

Posted 11:48 AM, January 14, 2019, by

Chef Nick Marsalek

The Chocolate Sanctuary Restaurant & Lounge

5101 Washington St., Gurnee, IL 60031

www.thechocolatesanctuary.com

Recipe:

Panko Crusted Citrus Salmon

  • 1 6oz Salmon Filet
  • Citrus Beurre Blanc
    • 1 T oil
    • 1/2 cup shallots, minced
    • 1/4 cup white wine
    • 3 cups orange juice
    • ½ cup lemon juice
    • 1/4 cup brown sugar
    • 8oz (1 cup) butter
    • Salt and Pepper to taste.

 

Panko Crust

  • 1 cup panko
  • ¼ cup orange zest
  • ¼ cup lemon zest
  • ¼ cup lime zest
  • ¼ cup cocoa nibs

 

Panko Salmon Method

  • In a small bowl mix lemon, lime, and orange zest with panko and cocoa nibs.
  • Heat a saute pan, with enough vegetable oil to coat the pan, until oil is very hot and shimmering
  • Sprinkle salmon fillet on all sides with salt and pepper
  • Coat top of salmon with a bit of vegetable oil and dip that side into the panko crust mix.  Press down firmly to help coating stick.
  • Place crusted side down in the pan and cook for 1-2 minutes or until crust is golden brown
  • Place the salmon crust side up on a cookie sheet and bake in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes or until it reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees.
  • Let the salmon rest for one minute and then top with Citrus Beurre Blanc

 

Citrus Beurre Blanc Method

  • Heat oil in small sauce pot and sweat shallots until they are translucent
  • Add in white wine and reduce by half
  • Add orange and lemon juice to the pot and reduce by half again
  • Melt in brown sugar
  • Turn off the heat and add in COLD butter in three portions. Wait until butter is melted to add the next portion
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste.  Hold at room temperature because if it gets too hot the butter and juices will separate.