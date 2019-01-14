Illinois Democrats calling for end to government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Several members of Congress from Illinois said the federal government shutdown needs to end. Monday marks the 24th day that 800,000 workers are working without pay.

The shutdown is affecting several airports where TSA workers are making their opinions known by calling in sick. That has led to a slowdown at security checkpoints at some of the busiest airports in the nation.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Rep. Mike Quigley and Rep. Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia spoke at Chicago O'Hare International Airport Monday morning.

"We're being held hostage for absolutely no good reason," Quigley said.

The main sticking point behind the shutdown is the border wall that President Donald Trump wants to build. He said the government can reopen when he gets the money needed to build the wall and protect the border from illegal immigrants.

"We are saying enough is enough," Schakowsky said. "It is time for a real sit-down with the Republicans in the U.S. Senate."

"I wanted to express my regret and embarrassment that people in the federal government are receiving paychecks with nothing but zeroes on them," Garcia said.