Hilarious video of teens trying to use rotary phone goes viral

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A father in the southwest suburbs gave his son and nephew a challenge: make a call from a rotary phone in 4 minutes or less. The resulting video has gone viral.

Kevin Bumstead told the Daily Mail he had the idea to do this after seeing a similar video on YouTube. So on Christmas Day, he set up the challenge for his children and their cousins to see how they did. He said the video captured of his son Jake and nephew Kyle, both 17, was the “most entertaining.”

For the first 90 seconds of the video, the teens successfully figure out how to dial the number 0, but that’s about it. Bumstead tells them as much.

Another minute ticks by and Kyle makes a key discovery: “Do we have to pick up the phone and then do it?”

By the end of the 4 minute video, the teens eventually figure it out. Don’t worry guys — even people who know what a rotary phone is STILL struggle with how to use it.

The video has racked up over 25 million views since it was posted three weeks ago.