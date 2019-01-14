Dear Tom,

Has Chicago ever experienced a winter where the temperature has not dropped into the single digits?

Thanks,

Joseph Zwick

Chicago

Dear Joseph,

It has not. After a thorough check of the city’s climate records, Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski determined that the winter with the highest minimum temperature occurred more than a century ago in 1905-06. That winter the mercury never dropped below six degrees, logged on a frigid Groundhog Day-February 2, 1906. The winter of 2011-12 was a close runner-up with the season’s lowest reading of five on January 15. The lowest, so far this winter, has been just 14 degrees, recorded recently on January 10, but single-digit or lower temperatures are quite common in Chicago well into March, especially when there is a snow cover. The city’s latest in the season single-digit temperature was a low of seven on April 7, 1982.