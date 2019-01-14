Gunman in Hadiya Pendleton killing to be sentenced Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The convicted gunman in the Hadiya Pendleton murder will be sentenced Monday.

Micheail Ward faces 50 years to life in prison. He was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated battery following a two-week trial in August.

A separate jury found getaway driver Kenneth Williams guilty. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Pendleton was fatally shot in January 2013 while hanging out with friends in a Kenwood park about a mile from former President Barack Obama’s home. She was 15.

Pendleton had performed at Obama’s inauguration as a majorette just days earlier.

Ward gave a videotaped confession to the shooting after a 17-hour interrogation. His defense team later said the confession was coerced.