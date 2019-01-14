Fisherman recovering after he was rescued from icy Indiana pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Emergency crews rescued a fisherman from an icy pond in Crown Point, Indiana Monday.

William Bakker, 64, fell through the thin ice while fishing with his brother.

After repeated attempts to pull himself out and trying to get out, Bakker’s brothers tried to help but could not get out of the water.

After seeing the struggle, a neighbor called 911.

Rescue teams arrived but Bakker had been in the water for about hour about a half hour at that point. He was growing weak and losing strength.

Rescuers were able to pull Bakker out of the water and took him to the hospital.

Bakker was treated and released.