× Blackhawks Game Notes For Monday @ New Jersey

➢ The Devils have earned at least a point in their last six games ag ainst the Blackhawks (4-0-2 ). New Jersey has scored on the power play in five straight games against Chicago, converting six of 13 opportunities (46.2 percent) in those games.

➢ The Blackhawks lost at home to the Golden Knights on Saturday, 4-3 in overtime, their third overtime loss in their last five games. The Hawks’ 5 -9 (.679) record in games that end in overtime or shootout is on pace to be their second-worst in a season since the lockout (2013-14; 7 -15, .659).

➢ The Devils dropped the Flyers, 3-2, in New Jersey on Saturday, their fourth win in their last six home games (4-2-0). New Jersey has allowed 11 goals in those six games (1.8 per game) after allowing 26 in its previous six home games (4.3 per game), compiling a 2-2-2 reco rd in those six games.

➢ Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the loss to the Golden Knights, the 50 th and 51 st of his career. It took DeBrincat only 129 career games to reach the 50-goal mark, the second-fewest games to 50 career goals by any Blackhawk whose career started in the last 30 seasons (Jonathan Toews, 125 games).

➢ Nico Hischier tallied a goal and an assist in the win over the Flyers, the 50 th assist of his career. At 20 years and eight days old, Hischier became the youngest Devil whose career started in the last 30 seasons to reach 50 helpers, 91 days younger than Scott Gomez when he reached 50 career assists in 2000.