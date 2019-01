Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Resale for Rescues helps support N.A.W.S. (National Animal Welfare Society) through the sales received from the new and gently used items in their store. The owners of Resale for Rescues not only help fund N.A.W.S., but they also help animals find their forever homes.

Resale for Rescues:

11134 Front St.

Mokena, IL 60448

resaleforrescues.com