30 dogs killed in fire at suburban kennel

CAROL STREAM, Ill. -- At least 30 dogs were killed in an early morning fire Monday at a kennel in Carol Stream. The kennels owner along with firefighters were able to rescue more than 20 dogs.

Officials said the fire started around 5:30 a.m. at D and D Kennel located at 2N144 N. County Farm Road in Carol Stream.

The kennel’s owner Garrett Mercado lives above the kennel but was not home at the time.

Upon arriving home, Mercado saw the flames and attempt to save as many dogs as he could.

Mercado blistered his hands unlatching kennel locks.

Mercado lost all but one of his own dogs in the fire.

Mercado has owned the kennel for about year and specializes in dogs that have been abused or have behavioral issues.

The dogs he housed come from other shelters and some private owners.

Mercado and firefighters were about to save 20 dogs. In the confusion, some dogs bit three firefighters. Six dogs ran away but five were later found.

The rescued dogs were taken to the DuPage County Animal Care and Control.