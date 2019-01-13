× Woman charged with DUI in Lower Wacker crash that killed 1-year-old girl

CHICAGO — A South Side woman has been charged with DUI in the downtown crash that killed a child Friday.

Police said Adreannia Donaldson, 29, was driving westbound on Lower Wacker Drive about 1 a.m. Friday when she made an illegal U-turn into oncoming traffic near Garvey Court.

Donaldson struck a car in the eastbound lanes of Lower Wacker Drive, police said, causing a girl in Donaldson’s car to be thrown from the vehicle. The girl, who was two weeks shy of her 2nd birthday, was not in a car seat. She later died at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Police said Donaldson showed signs of having an unknown narcotic in her system.

Donaldson, of the 7900 block of South Bishop Street, is charged with aggravated DUI causing death, driving without a license, driving without insurance, failing to yield and failing to properly restrain a child.

She was slated to appear in bond court Sunday.

