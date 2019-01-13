Thousands join ‘March for Life’ to call for abortion restrictions, organizers say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An estimated 6,000 demonstrators joined the March for Life in downtown Chicago Sunday afternoon.

The march began with a lineup of speakers at Federal Plaza, including civic, community and religious leaders from across the Midwest.

"You, like everyone here, we older people, will be making an invaluable contribution to building a better world for all God's children. Each of whom are unique from day one," Cardinal Blase Cupich said, addressing the crowd.

Thousands of protesters came downtown, many of them bussed in for the event. After a mass at Holy Name Cathedral, demonstrators gathered in Federal Plaza.

"Every single day we're in Washington D.C., we stand up for life and the unborn," Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) said.

Across the street, several hundred pro-choice supporters held a counter protest.

"They're advocating getting in between a woman and her doctor. And basically telling a woman she doesn't have the right to do with her own body what she chooses to do," protester Gabriel Paez said.

The pro-life group then took to the street, marching through the Loop and past the people who don't see eye-to-eye with them.

"They know the importance of the life issue and unfortunately they're on the wrong side of it," demonstrator Daniel Pribble said. "They might have a civic right to be here but they don't have the moral right to be here."