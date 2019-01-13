Sunday Brunch: Chicken-Fried Steak with Red Potatoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Justin Stadler from Drawl, a Lincoln Park restaurant featuring southern-style cooking and an extensive whiskey program, stopped by WGN to make chicken-fried steak with red potatoes.

Drawl

2423 N. Clark St.

drawlchicago.com

Chicken-Fried Steak

For the red potatoes:

Large potatoes - 2

Butter - 1 tablespoon

Green onions - 1 tablespoon

Salt and pepper - to taste

Slice potatoes into rounds. Soak in cold water for 24 hours.

Drain water from potatoes and fry at 250 degrees until tender.

Let cool until needed.

To pick up for service, fry at 350 degrees until crispy. While still hot, toss in a bowl with butter, green onions, salt and pepper.

For the eggs:

Eggs - 2

Clarified butter - 1 tablespoon

Whisk two eggs with a splash of water.

Melt clarified butter into a non-stick pan. When butter begins to sizzle, and eggs and scramble softly. Season with salt and pepper.

For the seasoned flour:

All-purpose flour - 6 cups

Garlic powder - 7 tablespoons

Onion powder - 7 tablespoons

Cayenne - 1.5 tablespoons

Paprika - 2 tablespoons

Salt - 4 tablespoons

Cracked black pepper - 2 teaspoons

Combine all ingredients and mix thoroughly.

For the steak:

Sirloin Steak - 1

Portion the top sirloin into 6 oz. pieces. Tenderize with a hammer or jaccard.

Pat the steak dry and season with salt and pepper.

Toss the steak in the seasoned flour blend.

Dip into buttermilk/egg wash. Dredge in flour one more time.

Fry at 350 for 3-4 minutes for a nice medium. Let rest.

For the white gravy:

Butter - ¼ cup

All-purpose flour - ¼ cup

Whole milk - 2 cups

Fresh garlic - 2 teaspoons

Fresh thyme - 1 teaspoon

Black peppercorn - 1 teaspoon

Shallots - ⅓ cup

Clove - 2 each

Bay leaf - 1 each

Add the milk, garlic, thyme, peppercorn, shallots, cloves, and bay leaf to a small pot and slowly bring to a boil. Turn down heat and simmer to infuse aromatics.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a separate small pot and fold in the flour. Cook on medium heat until toasted to a blonde roux. Once the roux has reached the desired color and the milk has absorbed all the love, strain the milk through a chinois into the roux. You must stir rapidly during this process. Slowly bring back up to a boil to activate the roux and thicken the sauce. Season with salt and a splash of champagne vinegar.

To plate:

Stack the potatoes in the center of the plate. Gently place the scrambled eggs down one side of the potatoes. Arrange the steak directly next to the eggs, almost overlapping. Spoon 2-3 oz. of gravy over the steak. Finish with fresh microgreens.