No Pants Subway Ride returns to Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO — Don’t be surprised when you see people with no pants on the CTA’s Red Line Sunday.

It’s the eighth annual No Pants Subway Ride in Chicago. The event started in New York City and has spread around the world.

Chicago riders are expected to board Red Line trains around noon Sunday at the Loyola Red Line stop. Groups typically head south to the Loop.

