Nation’s snow cover expands—temps to drop by the weekend
-
Chicago not alone in recording a snowless Christmas
-
Mild temps in Chicago today, but season’s 1st significant snow is on the way
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Temps in 30s, partly cloudy weekend
-
Mild weekend with above average temps
-
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Mild pattern to dominate the rest of December
-
Snow is gone, but expect temps in the 20s
-
Temps bounce back some after chilly weekend
-
2019 begins with a drop in temps
-
-
Sunshine to continue in abundance this weekend
-
Chilly through the weekend, some snow possible
-
Snow on the way this weekend, warmup likely next week