Indoor sensory gym gives kids across the spectrum a place to play

PALATINE, Ill. — A new gym provides a safe space for all children to play and grow together, no matter where they are on the spectrum.

We Rock the Spectrum is seen as a safe haven where kids can be themselves while taking in some pretty cool activities. There's plenty to climb on, swing across and slide down, including a popular zip line that ends up in a comfortable crash pit. There are other, quieter areas for arts and crafts as well.

Parents are encouraged to interact with their children, all while kids are playing, growing and developing while doing what they love most.

