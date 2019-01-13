Camron Smith talks Bears & Bulls on Sunday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In a perfect world, they'd been discussing the Bears' divisional playoff game against the Rams, or maybe even an upcoming NFC Championship Game in New Orleans.

But things didn't go as expected last Sunday, so on this one, Camron Smith was on Sports Feed looking back on a Bears' season that came to an unceremonious end in the Wild Card round against the Eagles on January 6th.

He looked ahead to next season and what might be expected from the group in 2019 with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on the program while also discussing a little bit about the Bulls' continued struggles at the start of a new year.

You can watch Camron's segments on Sunday's show in the video above or below.