× Winter Weather Advisory for most of the Chicago area continues until 3AM CST Sunday

Snow will continue through the evening, then gradually diminish and end from west to east overnight. A Winter Weather Advisory for an additional 1 to 4-inches this evening – higher totals south of Interstate-80 will be in effect for all counties, except those adjacent to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line (see purple-shaded area on the headlined map).

Travel will be slick and hazardous over the entire area with deeper snow and more difficult conditions the farther south you go. Storm totals will likely range from about an inch or so along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line to nearly a foot as you approach central portions of Illinois.

Maps depicting projected snow totals across the area and the west-east extent of the Winter Storm warnings (pink-shaded areas calling for up to a foot of snow) and Winter Weather Advisories are shown below.

Chicago area-projected snow totals(projections a little low south of I-80) forecast by the Chicago National Weather Service…

Map of Winter Warnings/Advisories still in effect this evening…