× Winter Weather Advisory for heavy snow Saturday and Saturday night in Chicago-area counties along and south of Interstates-88 and 290

Heavy snow will spread from the south over much of northeastern Illinois and northwest Indiana this Saturday morning (see headlined map) and continue this afternoon into the overnight hours, ending from the west after midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for counties along and south of Interstates-88 and 290 until 3AM CST Sunday morning. Snowfall should accumulate from 2 to 4-inches across Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties – increasing up to 7 or 8-inches well south of Interstate-80 into central Illinois. Snowfall will cut off quickly farther north to an inch or less along the Illinois-Wisconsin border. Driving conditions will deteriorate rapidly once snow begins in any given location in the Advisory area.

Low pressure centered over Arkansas will move slowly east today and Sunday with a wide band of associated snow generally along and north of the Ohio River into the southern and central Appalachians. The Winter Storm Warnings for 8 to 15-inches of snow are depicted in pink, while Winter Weather Advisories calling for generally 3 to 7-inches of snow accumulation in purple.