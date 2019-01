SALT LAKE CITY – Jim Boylen has a new deal worth more money.

According to multiple reports, under the revised contract, the Bulls are increasing Boylen’s salary this year and next year.

Sources: Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen has agreed to a new deal with the franchise, increasing the salary on the remaining two seasons of his contract (this year and 2019-20). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2019

Chicago coach Jim Boylen has $1M of a $1.6M salary guaranteed for the 2019-20 season, league sources tell ESPN. This leaves Bulls flexibility in offseason if franchise wants to conduct a search, or decides to negotiate a more standard NBA coaching contract with Boylen. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2019

Boylen was making a little more than $800,000. The pay raise is believed to be a sign of good faith from the front office after Boylen helped offset the remaining $10 million owed to Fred Hoiberg through next season.

The Bulls have gone 5-13 under Boylen since Hoiberg was fired December 3rd.